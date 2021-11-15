Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $24.92. 2,926,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.71 and a beta of 0.69. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,923,000 after acquiring an additional 367,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after purchasing an additional 432,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 10.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,794,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,539,000 after purchasing an additional 750,688 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 36.7% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

