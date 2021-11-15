Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells 680 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $12,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Utz Brands stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $17.06. 575,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

