Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Sells 11,620 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 11,620 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $1,874,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,728 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $1,696,096.80.

On Friday, November 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $3,867,671.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 16,229 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $2,514,034.39.

On Thursday, October 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 154 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $23,414.16.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $141,681.79.

On Friday, September 17th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $689,118.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,372 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $1,844,215.04.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00.

VICR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.54. 370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,381. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $164.35. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.66 and its 200-day moving average is $116.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vicor in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vicor in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.