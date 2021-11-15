Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $451,755.42 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $451,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $996,733.00.

On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $435,830.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $303,503.97.

Shares of VZIO opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZIO. Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VIZIO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

