Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Price Down 5%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.09 and last traded at $30.09. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 217,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

INTA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,300,000.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

