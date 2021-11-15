Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Up 600.0% in October

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INBP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,760. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.22. Integrated BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 63.18%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

