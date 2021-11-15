Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $35,574,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $630.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $573.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.62. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.72 and a 12 month high of $631.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.91.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.