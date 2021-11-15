Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $634.85

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $634.85 and last traded at $634.85, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $606.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

