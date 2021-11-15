Invesco Ltd. Acquires 45,090 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $69,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 21.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

NYSE HUN opened at $33.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

