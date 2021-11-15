Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,539 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.54% of California Water Service Group worth $71,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,416,000 after buying an additional 432,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,863,000 after buying an additional 255,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 105,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

CWT stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.17.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

