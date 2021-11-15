Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 787,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 69,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $77,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,765,000 after acquiring an additional 180,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after acquiring an additional 734,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,251,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 55.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 349,909 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC stock opened at $94.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

