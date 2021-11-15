Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.26% of Silvergate Capital worth $67,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SI opened at $212.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $230.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $32,928,214 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

