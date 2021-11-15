Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.40% of Terex worth $79,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 771.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Terex by 3,044.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Terex by 55.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after buying an additional 414,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 203.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 337,408 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

