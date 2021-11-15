Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Decreased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 61,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.87. 1,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,780. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $118.20 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.56 and its 200-day moving average is $153.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.