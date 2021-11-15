Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $161.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.56 and a 200 day moving average of $153.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $118.20 and a 12 month high of $162.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

