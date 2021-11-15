Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $218.67

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $218.67 and last traded at $218.37, with a volume of 670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.01.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 412.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

