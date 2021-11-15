Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Maple Leaf Foods (MFI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE: MFI) in the last few weeks:
- 11/5/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$27.00.
- 11/5/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$42.00.
TSE:MFI traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 58,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,252. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.56 and a twelve month high of C$31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.93%.
