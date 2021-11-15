Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Maple Leaf Foods (MFI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE: MFI) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$27.00.

11/5/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$42.00.

TSE:MFI traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 58,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,252. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$23.56 and a twelve month high of C$31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.67.

Get Maple Leaf Foods Inc alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.93%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.