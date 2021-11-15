Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Immuneering (IMRX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ: IMRX) recently:

11/10/2021 – Immuneering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

11/9/2021 – Immuneering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

10/27/2021 – Immuneering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

10/26/2021 – Immuneering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.51. 34,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96. Immuneering Corp has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immuneering Corp will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

