Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 388.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 457,371 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000.

NYSEARCA:XYLD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.70. 126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,379. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.76.

