Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,113. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $239.27. The company has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.87 and a 200-day moving average of $202.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.