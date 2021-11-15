Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.60. 576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,967. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.