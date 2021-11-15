iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $147.33 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $161.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

