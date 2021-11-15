iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Lifted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 4.5% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.23. 1,041,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

