iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $304.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $223.94 and a 1 year high of $306.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

