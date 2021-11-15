iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $40,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $239.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

