iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $289.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.87. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $208.08 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

