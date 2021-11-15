iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 3rd Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $355.49 and a 52-week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

