iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $891,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $355.49 and a 12 month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

