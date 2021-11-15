iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 102,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,030,593 shares.The stock last traded at $82.33 and had previously closed at $82.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

