iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

IVE stock opened at $154.36 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $121.52 and a twelve month high of $155.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

