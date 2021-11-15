iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,315 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $104,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 616,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 514.7% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,931.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92.

