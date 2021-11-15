iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $167,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITOS stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

