Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITRN opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $646.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.30. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

