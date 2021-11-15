J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.98. 58,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,820. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $140.27 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 0.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J & J Snack Foods stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

