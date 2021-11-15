Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post sales of $8.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.30 billion. Jabil reported sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $31.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $31.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $33.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,185 shares of company stock worth $7,621,063. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

