Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stake Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,466 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,088,000 after acquiring an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,889,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 279,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $100.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on JACK. Wedbush lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

