Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of JAGX opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 472,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

