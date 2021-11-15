Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

JAMF opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $587,851.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,198.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth $10,805,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth $2,559,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 71.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,949 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

