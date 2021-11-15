Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arkema in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $11.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arkema’s FY2022 earnings at $11.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Citigroup started coverage on Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

ARKAY stock opened at $141.75 on Monday. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

