Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Holley Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Holley in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Holley alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth $287,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth $298,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth $298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Holley in the second quarter valued at $660,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.