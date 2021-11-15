Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,182 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $2,957,053.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,690,461.72.

On Friday, September 10th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08.

Shares of PD stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.