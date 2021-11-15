JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 194.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JFrog were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

JFrog stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $73.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

