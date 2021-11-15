JMP Securities Cuts Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Price Target to $18.00

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:TIG opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $431.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.29. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

