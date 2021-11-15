JOE (JOE) Hits One Day Volume of $24.00 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00004622 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $358.25 million and $24.00 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00071473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00073024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00094842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.36 or 0.07135857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,854.41 or 0.99976920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 117,675,545 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.