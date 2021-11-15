John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 37.7% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 315,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2,084.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 311,964 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,559. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

