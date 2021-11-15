Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $78,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $1,134,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $3,590,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.63. 79,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60. The company has a market capitalization of $433.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.