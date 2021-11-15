JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $752.87

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 752.87 ($9.84) and last traded at GBX 751.27 ($9.82), with a volume of 50550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 746 ($9.75).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 18.49 and a current ratio of 18.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 697.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 669.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

