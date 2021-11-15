JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.02 ($37.67).

SZG stock opened at €30.70 ($36.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 52-week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

