JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 13,129 Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,047,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $10,032,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TALS opened at $15.98 on Monday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TALS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS).

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.