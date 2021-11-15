JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 21,431 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 1,405.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arko were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arko alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $10.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.12.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.